Knicks And Heat's Starting Lineups

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game in New York City.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Miami Heat on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, which will be both team's first time back out on the court since before the NBA All-Star break.         

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups, and the full lineup for the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.       

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The two team come into the game in totally different places in the standings. 

The Heat are 38-21, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are the 12th seed at 25-34. 

