Miami Heat Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

The Miami Heat announced that they have re-signed Victor Oladipo. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.

On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced that they have re-signed two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo.

The 30-year-old was a rising star on the Indiana Pacers, but a series of injuries derailed a large chunk of his prime the past few years.

In 2020-21, Oladipo was traded twice (first to the Houston Rockets and then to the Heat).

This is his second time re-signing with Miami (he also re-signed last year).

The Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 on their home floor.

They have been to the Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons.

Related stories on NBA basketball