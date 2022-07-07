Skip to main content

Miami Heat Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

The Miami Heat announced that they have re-signed Victor Oladipo. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.

On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced that they have re-signed two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo. 

The 30-year-old was a rising star on the Indiana Pacers, but a series of injuries derailed a large chunk of his prime the past few years. 

In 2020-21, Oladipo was traded twice (first to the Houston Rockets and then to the Heat).  

This is his second time re-signing with Miami (he also re-signed last year). 

The Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 on their home floor. 

They have been to the Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

