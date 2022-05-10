Skip to main content

Heat's Starting Lineup Against The 76ers For Game 5

The Miami Heat have announced their starting lineup for Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Florida for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.

For the game, the Heat have announced their starting lineup.  

They will be without their starting point guard Kyle Lowry, who is out due to a hamstring injury.

Lowry had been out since Game 3 of the first-round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

He then returned for Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the 76ers won the two games at home over the weekend in Pennsylvania. 

Neither team has won a game on the road in the series, which is setting up for a potential Game 7 in Florida. 

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers are the third seed. 

The winner of the series will face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

