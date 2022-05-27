The Miami Heat Have Announced Their Starting Lineup For Game 6

What? The Miami Heat Have Already Announced Their Starting Lineup For Game 6
The Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday evening, and for the game the Heat have already announced their starting lineup.
The Heat will start Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo.
This is a game that the Heat have to win, because they are trailing the series 3-2.
The Celtics can win the series and advance to the NBA Finals with a win, while the Heat will force a Game 7 back in Florida by winning Game 6.
The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics rallied back to win two straight games and they are now in the drivers seat heading into Friday night.
The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, and the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals.
However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.