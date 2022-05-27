Skip to main content

What? The Miami Heat Have Already Announced Their Starting Lineup For Game 6

The Miami Heat have announced their starting lineup for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday evening in Massachusetts.

The Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday evening, and for the game the Heat have already announced their starting lineup. 

The Heat will start Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo. 

This is a game that the Heat have to win, because they are trailing the series 3-2.   

The Celtics can win the series and advance to the NBA Finals with a win, while the Heat will force a Game 7 back in Florida by winning Game 6.

The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics rallied back to win two straight games and they are now in the drivers seat heading into Friday night. 

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, and the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals. 

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

