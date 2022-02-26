Jimmy Butler Had A Bold Take About RJ Barrett

The Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 115-100 in New York City on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, and after the game All-Star Jimmy Butler had very high praise for RJ Barrett.

The clip of Butler speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

"I don't think anybody is surprised or should be surprised," Butler said of Barrett. "He's gonna definitely be playing in this league for a long time, and he's gonna be the face of the Knicks."

The Heat may have gotten the win, but Barrett exploded for 46 points and nine rebounds.

The Knicks fell to 25-35 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed.

Meanwhile, the Heat improved to 39-21 on the season, which has them as the first seed.

