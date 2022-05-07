WATCH The Entire Wild Final Sequence In Celtics-Bucks Game 3

Celtics-Bucks: WATCH The Entire Wild Final Sequence In Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics had a wild final sequence in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin.
Marcus Smart got fouled with less than five seconds left, and missed his second free throw which led the Celtics getting a chance to tie the game at the buzzer.
Al Horford tipped a shot in (after several misses from the Celtics), but the ball was still on his fingers as the buzzer sounded.
The unfortunate timing was the difference between the Celtics losing the game, and going to overtime for a chance to win.
The Bucks won the game by a score of 103-101 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
The first two games had been blowouts by each team, so this was the first game of the series that was not decided by double-digits.
Game 4 will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday night where the Celtics can tie back up the series at 2-2 before Game 5 in Boston.
The winner of the series will go the Eastern Conference Finals and face off with either the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat.
