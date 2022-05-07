Skip to main content

Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 3 on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin for the first home game of the series for the Bucks.   

The teams are knotted up at 1-1 after Games 1 and 2 were played on the home court of the Celtics in Massachusetts.  

For Game 3, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The series has all the makings of one of the more competitive ones of the entire playoffs.  

Both teams have excellent defensives, but also have star power on the offensive end (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum). 

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and crushed the Chicago Bulls in five games in the first-round. 

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in just four games in the first-round, and the big series win was a shock because the Nets are led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the Celtics did not allow them to win one game. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 3

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Bucks FINAL Injury Reports For Game 3

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18219901_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Suns-Mavericks Game 3 On Friday

By Brett Siegel18 minutes ago
USATSI_17076206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_18218713_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Heat-76ers Game 3 On Friday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17286913_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18107836_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18198135_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 3 on Saturday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_18196167_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 3 on Saturday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago