Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 3 on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin for the first home game of the series for the Bucks.

The teams are knotted up at 1-1 after Games 1 and 2 were played on the home court of the Celtics in Massachusetts.

For Game 3, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The series has all the makings of one of the more competitive ones of the entire playoffs.

Both teams have excellent defensives, but also have star power on the offensive end (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum).

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and crushed the Chicago Bulls in five games in the first-round.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in just four games in the first-round, and the big series win was a shock because the Nets are led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the Celtics did not allow them to win one game.

