Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 5
The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Boston for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series, and for the game each team has announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).
The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Celtics won Game 4 on the road on Monday night.
It's been a very close series as both teams have won one game on the road and one game at home.
Each teams also has a double-digit win and a single-digit win.
They are led by superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and are also elite defensive teams.
The winner of the series will go to the Eastern Conference Finals, and face off with either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat.
The Heat currently lead that series 3-2.
The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season against the Phoenix Suns in six games, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
- GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.