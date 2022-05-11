Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 5.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Boston for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series, and for the game each team has announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Celtics won Game 4 on the road on Monday night.

It's been a very close series as both teams have won one game on the road and one game at home.

Each teams also has a double-digit win and a single-digit win.

They are led by superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and are also elite defensive teams.

The winner of the series will go to the Eastern Conference Finals, and face off with either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat.

The Heat currently lead that series 3-2.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season against the Phoenix Suns in six games, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career.

