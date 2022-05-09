Skip to main content

Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 4 on Monday night in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Wisconsin.   

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Bucks after they won 103-101 on Saturday afternoon in Game 3 at home. 

Prior to Game 3, both games in Boston had been blowouts for each team. 

Saturday's game was so close that the Celtics actually made a shot to send it to overtime, but the tip in by Al Horford was a split second too late and the buzzer had already sounded before it left the former All-Star's hands. 

Game 4 is a huge one, because the Celtics will either tie up the series at 2-2 with all of the momentum heading back to Boston for Game 5, or the Bucks will take a commanding 3-1 lead. 

The Celtics lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Brooklyn Nets last season, but this season they swept the Nets in the first-round of the playoffs which was a huge surprise. 

They finished the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, so if there is a Game 7, it will be played on their home floor in Boston. 

As for the Bucks, they are the third seed, and they beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the playoffs. 

Last season, they won the NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns in six games. 

