Bucks And Nets Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in New York City at Barclays Center on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The starting lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Nets can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Bucks come into the game with a 25-15 record in 40 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Nets, they are 24-12 on the season in 36 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
The two teams faced off in the second round of the playoffs last year, and the Bucks won the series in seven games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.