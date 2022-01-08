Bucks And Nets Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in New York City at Barclays Center on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Nets can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks come into the game with a 25-15 record in 40 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Nets, they are 24-12 on the season in 36 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The two teams faced off in the second round of the playoffs last year, and the Bucks won the series in seven games.

