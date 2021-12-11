Publish date:
Bucks And Rockets Starting Lineups
The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineups.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas on Friday night to play the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups, and the full lineups for both teams can be seen in two tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Bucks come into the game with a 16-10 record in their first 26 games of the season after winning the 2021 NBA Championship last year against the Phoenix Suns in six games.
As for the Rockets, they began the season 1-16 in their first 17 games, but are on seven-game winning streak and defeated the Brooklyn Nets in their last game.
They had been a contender for years, but traded James Harden during the regular season last year.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.