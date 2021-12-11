Bucks And Rockets Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas on Friday night to play the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups, and the full lineups for both teams can be seen in two tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks come into the game with a 16-10 record in their first 26 games of the season after winning the 2021 NBA Championship last year against the Phoenix Suns in six games.

As for the Rockets, they began the season 1-16 in their first 17 games, but are on seven-game winning streak and defeated the Brooklyn Nets in their last game.

They had been a contender for years, but traded James Harden during the regular season last year.

