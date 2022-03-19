Bucks And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in Minnesota on Saturday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the east with a 48-22 record in 70 games.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 41-30 in the 71 games that they have played in, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.

They are also 9-1 in their last ten games.

The Related stories on NBA basketball