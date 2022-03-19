Skip to main content
Bucks And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

Bucks And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in Minnesota on Saturday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the east with a 48-22 record in 70 games. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are 41-30 in the 71 games that they have played in, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.

They are also 9-1 in their last ten games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

 

USATSI_17762334_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_16993851_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17643850_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_15856841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Report About James Wiseman's Injury Status

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17499881_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17659777_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Former First-Round Pick

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago