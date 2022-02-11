Bucks And Suns Starting Lineups For Finals Rematch

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona on Thursday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Suns can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The two teams faced off in the 2021 NBA Finals (the Bucks won the series in six games to win the title), and they are both having excellent seasons this year.

The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record, while the Suns have the best record in the NBA at 44-10.

In addition, they are both on fire right now as the Bucks have won four in a row and are 8-2 in their last ten games, while the Suns have won three in a row and are 9-1 in their last ten games.

Related stories on NBA basketball