Bucks And Kings Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are facing off in California on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Kings can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 43-26 record in the 69 games that they have played.

As for the Kings, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and have a 25-45 record in the 70 games that they have played.

