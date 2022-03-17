Bucks And Kings Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are facing off in California on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Kings can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 43-26 record in the 69 games that they have played.  

As for the Kings, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and have a 25-45 record in the 70 games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

