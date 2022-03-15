Bucks And Jazz Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Monday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Jazz can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far. 

As for the Jazz, they come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

