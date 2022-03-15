Bucks And Jazz Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Monday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Jazz can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far.

As for the Jazz, they come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far.

The Related stories on NBA basketball