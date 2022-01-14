The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A New Player

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they have signed Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract.

The announcement from the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

After winning the 2021 NBA Championship, the Bucks are off to a fantastic start to the new season.

They are 26-17 on the season, and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They obviously played more games than anyone last season (minus the Phoenix Suns), and have had players in and out of the lineup this season, but still have remained elite.

On Thursday night, they are playing a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin.

The Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but have won three titles in the last seven years.

