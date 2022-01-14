Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Incredible Pass In The Warriors-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin on Thursday night, and it's been all Bucks so far.

They have been crushing the Warriors all night.

During the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo threw an incredible pass, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Bucks came into the game with a 26-17 record, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They won the NBA Championship last season, and have a good chance at getting back there this season.

As for the Warriors, they missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons, but are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA with a 30-10 record, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.

