Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo And Steph Curry's Pregame Outfits Before Warriors-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Steph Curry's Pregame Outfits Before Warriors-Bucks Game

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Wisconsin, and the stars will be out.   

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo going up against two-time MVP Steph Curry. 

The video of Curry walking into the arena can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.  

Meanwhile, the photo of Antetokounmpo walking into the arena can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.

Coming into the game, the Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 30-10 record in 40 games.   

They have been rotating in and out of the number one and two spots with the Phoenix Suns.  

As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-17. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15359708_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Steph Curry's Pregame Outfits Before Warriors-Bucks Game

30 seconds ago
USATSI_15580452_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Reportedly Made A Trade

59 seconds ago
USATSI_17437313_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

1 minute ago
USATSI_17426045_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A New Player

17 minutes ago
USATSI_16987977_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Warriors

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

26 minutes ago
USATSI_16222664_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

34 minutes ago
USATSI_16124224_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

35 minutes ago