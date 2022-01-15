Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Coming into Saturday night, the Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-17 record in 44 games played.

In the 21 games that they have played at home they are 14-7.

After winning the NBA title last season, they are once again one of the obvious contenders to win the Eastern Conference.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game as the ninth seed in the east with a 20-19 record in 39 games played, and they are 8-8 in 16 games on the road.

