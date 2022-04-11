Skip to main content
Here's Who The Bucks Are Playing In The NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks finished the season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.  

Therefore, they will play the Chicago Bulls in the first-round, who are the sixth seed in the conference. 

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, while the Bulls are in the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 NBA season. 

