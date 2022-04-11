Here's Who The Bucks Are Playing In The NBA Playoffs
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Milwaukee Bucks finished the season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
Therefore, they will play the Chicago Bulls in the first-round, who are the sixth seed in the conference.
The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, while the Bulls are in the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 NBA season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.