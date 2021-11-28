The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing This Former All-Star

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks will be signing former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins spent the beginning of his career with the Sacramento Kings where he was a star.

Between his time with the Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans, he made four trips to the All-Star game.

However, the former Kentucky star who is now 31-years-old, has been dealing with injuries for the last few years.

He has career averages of 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

He's played for the Kings, Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks are coming off of a winning the NBA Championship, and have a 12-8 record in their first 20 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

