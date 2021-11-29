The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Waiving This Player And Singing This Player

Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are signing Ja'Vonte Smart and waiving Justin Robinson.
    The defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a series of roster moves on Monday. 

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they are signing Ja'Vonte Smart and waiving Justin Robinson. 

    The Bucks won the NBA Championship for the first time in over 50 years last season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo after having many dominant regular seasons finally got over the hump in the NBA Playoffs. 

    He added an NBA Finals MVP and NBA Championship to his resume that already included a Defensive Player of The Year and two MVP's. 

    Robinson was in his first season with the Bucks and had also played for the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

    Smart is in his rookie season after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. 

