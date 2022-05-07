Celtics-Bucks: WATCH GAME-TYING Shot Doesn't Count At The Buzzer

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon, and the game had an absolutely wild ending.

Marcus Smart got fouled with less than five seconds left (the Celtics trailed by 3) and he had two free throw attempts.

The Defensive Player of The Year hit the first shot, but missed the second and the Celtics got the rebound giving them a chance for the tie.

After multiple attempts, Al Horford tipped the ball in but the buzzer had already sounded and did not count.

The Bucks now take a 2-1 lead in the series (they won the game 103-101) after the teams split the first two games in Wisconsin.

The winner of the second-round playoff series will face off with either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bucks won the NBA title last season, while the Celtics lost in the first-round.

In the first-round this season, the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets and the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in five games.

Related stories on NBA basketball