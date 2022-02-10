Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Won On Tuesday

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Won On Tuesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in California on Tuesday evening.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in California on Tuesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Los Angeles Lakers 131-116 in California on Tuesday night, and after the game 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.  

Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the win.  

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.  

The  Bucks are on a roll, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record in 56 games. 

They have won four games in a row, and are currently 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

On the road, they are 16-12 in the 28 games that they have played away from Milwaukee.  

After winning the NBA title last season, they appear as if they will be a contender to get back there this season.    

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16255959_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

just now
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Won On Tuesday

38 seconds ago
USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Wizards-Nets Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_10808935_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Joe Ingles Tweeted After Getting Traded

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17028396
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Hornets

1 hour ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

1 hour ago
USATSI_17042081_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 hour ago
USATSI_17118036_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tyrese Haliburton Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 hour ago
USATSI_17070258_168388303_lowres
News

The Trail Blazers Have Waived A Veteran Player

1 hour ago