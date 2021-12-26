Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game-Sealing Block
    Publish date:

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game-Sealing Block

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge block at the end of the game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
    Author:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge block at the end of the game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

    The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 117-113 in Wisconsin on Christmas Day to improve to 20-13 on the season.  

    After winning the NBA title last season they are once again one of the top teams in the entire NBA. 

    As for the Celtics, they fell to under .500 and are an underwhelming 16-17 in their first 33 games of the 2021-22 season. 

    At the end of the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive block to stop he Celtics from coming within one-point. 

    The highlight can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA. 

    Antetokounmpo finished the game with an impressive 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.  

    The Bucks trailed the Celtics by 13-points with five minutes left in the game.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game-Sealing Block

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_17407434_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kemba Walker Became The First Player In New York Knicks History To Do This

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17034129_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kemba Walker Said After The Knicks Won On Christmas

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410854_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Won On Christmas

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
    News

    Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410334_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics On Christmas

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Brooklyn Nets Won On Christmas

    32 minutes ago