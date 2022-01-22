Skip to main content
Watch Grayson Allen Get Ejected For Flagrant Foul On Alex Caruso

Grayson Allen got ejected during the game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks for a flagrant foul on Alex Caruso.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 94-90 on Friday night in Wisconsin, but during the game one of their key players got ejected.  

Grayson Allen was given a flagrant foul for what he did to Alex Caruso, and was automatically thrown out of the game. 

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Barstool Sports. 

The Bulls fell to 28-16 in 44 games on the season with the loss. 

They are now no longer the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and have fallen a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets.  

As for the Bucks, the defending NBA Champions are 29-19 in 48 games, and currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are only 1.5 games behind the Nets. 

