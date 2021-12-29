Watch Dave Portnoy Air Ball A Half-Court Shot At The Bucks-Magic Game

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 127-110 in Florida on Tuesday evening, and during the game there was a very famous guest in attendance.

Founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy was sitting on the floor, and during halftime was seen shooting a half-court shot, which he air balled.

The clip of him shooting the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Dave Portnoy Show.

The Bucks advance to 23-13 with the win, and after winning the NBA title last season they look like they could once again be a contender to win a title this season.

As for the Magic, they fell to 7-28 on the season, and while they have some intriguing players on the roster, do not look like they will come anywhere near making the postseason this year.

Related stories on NBA basketball