The Milwaukee Bucks Have Announced The Signing Of This Former All-Star

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced the signing of four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

The announcement can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Bucks also shared photos of the 31-year-old at practice on Wednesday, which can be seen embedded below.

Cousins began his career with the Sacramento Kings and then was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The former Kentucky star was an All-Star for both of those teams, but has dealt with many injuries and never been able to regain his star status.

Since playing for the Kings and Pelicans, he's played for the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and are 13-8 in their first 21 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.