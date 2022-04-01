Bucks Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without a lot of their star players.

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have all been ruled out for the contest.

The Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 in overtime on Thursday evening in New York.

They are 48-28, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

