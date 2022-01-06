Skip to main content
Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup against the Toronto Raptors.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup against the Toronto Raptors.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for the game against the Toronto Raptors, and their full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the game who is out due to illness (see tweet below).

After winning the NBA title last season, the Bucks are off to a great start to the new season at 25-14 in 39 games. 

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and only two-games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top seed. 

There is a good chance that they could defend their title this season. 

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 17-17 record in 34 games and are the ninth seed in the east. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16214113_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

1 minute ago
USATSI_16250743_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

19 minutes ago
USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

21 minutes ago
USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup With Kyrie Irving Back

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17134459_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Injury Report On Wednesday Night

29 minutes ago
USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

55 minutes ago
USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Many Minutes Kyrie Irving Will Play On Wednesday

1 hour ago
USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

1 hour ago
USATSI_16476821_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

1 hour ago