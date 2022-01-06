Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for the game against the Toronto Raptors, and their full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the game who is out due to illness (see tweet below).

After winning the NBA title last season, the Bucks are off to a great start to the new season at 25-14 in 39 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and only two-games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top seed.

There is a good chance that they could defend their title this season.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 17-17 record in 34 games and are the ninth seed in the east.

