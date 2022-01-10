Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 26-16 record in 42 games.
After winning the NBA Championship last season, they are once again one of the elite teams in all of basketball, and there is no question that they have a legitimate chance to win again this season.
As for the Hornets, they come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are 21-19 in 40 games.
