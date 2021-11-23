Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic
    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic.
    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic.

    The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Orlando Magic on Monday night in Wisconsin, and the two teams are coming off of a game against each other on Saturday. 

    The Bucks won the game 117-108 to advance to 9-8 on the season, and the Magic fell to 4-13. 

    For Monday night, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Bucks are coming off of a season where they won the NBA Championship, and have started slow because of players in and out of the lineup. 

    However, they have been turning things around as of late. 

    As for the Magic, they are a young team that is clearly in a rebuilding mode, and will not be a playoff team this season. 

