Bucks Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in Georgia at State Farm Arena, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bucks against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-17 record in 44 games played.

In the 23 games that they have played on the road this season they are 13-10.

As for the Hawks, they come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-25 record in 42 games played.

They are 8-11 in 19 games at home.

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and the Bucks won in six games.

