Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Bucks against the Mavericks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Coming into Sunday, the Bucks are 48-29 in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Last season, they won the NBA Title, and this year they are once again seen as a contender to win it all. 

