    December 25, 2021
    December 25, 2021
Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics
    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for their game on Christmas against the Boston Celtics.
    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for their game on Christmas against the Boston Celtics.

    The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin on Christmas, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup for the Bucks against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are off to a very solid start this season at 21-13 in their first 34 games. 

    In 16 games in Milwaukee this season the Bucks are 11-5, and they've also won two games in a row and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.  

    As for the Celtics, they have been disappointing so far this season with just a .500 record at 16-16 in their first 32 games. 

    They lost in the first round of the playoffs last season. 

