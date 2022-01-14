Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Warriors
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Bucks are 26-17 and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They won the NBA title last season, and this season they have not looked like they are slowing down.
There is a legitimate chance they could come out of the east once again.
As for the Warriors, they have missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons, but come into the game with a 30-10 record, which is the second best in the Western Conference.
