Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

Coming into the game, the Bucks are 26-17 and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They won the NBA title last season, and this season they have not looked like they are slowing down.  

There is a legitimate chance they could come out of the east once again.  

As for the Warriors, they have missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons, but come into the game with a 30-10 record, which is the second best in the Western Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

