Bucks Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report. 

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Meanwhile, the full injury report for the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out for the game, so the Bucks will be playing with a very shorthanded starting lineup. 

They come into the night as the third seed in the east with a 45-27 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season. 

