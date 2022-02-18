Bucks Starting Lineup On Thursday

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Wisconsin on Thursday night for their last game before the All-Star break.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

After winning the NBA Championship last season, the Bucks are once again among the best teams in the entire NBA.

They enter the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-23 record in the 59 games that they have played.

In their last ten games they have gone 6-4, and in the 30 games they have played at home in Wisconsin they are an impressive 20-10.

They are just a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the second seed, and two games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed.

