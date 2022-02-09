Bucks Starting Lineup On Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bucks against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks have been on a roll as of late, and have moved themselves up to the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

In the 27 games that they have played on the road, they are 15-12.

They are just one-game behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the conference.

The defending NBA Champions look poised for another deep run in the postseason.

