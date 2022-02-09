Skip to main content
Bucks Starting Lineup On Tuesday

Bucks Starting Lineup On Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.    

The full lineup for the Bucks against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Bucks have been on a roll as of late, and have moved themselves up to the second seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.    

In the 27 games that they have played on the road, they are 15-12. 

They are just one-game behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the conference. 

The defending NBA Champions look poised for another deep run in the postseason. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup On Tuesday

16 seconds ago
USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

1 minute ago
USATSI_16353200_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report For Tuesday Night

9 minutes ago
USATSI_15887177_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17459202_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Kings Reportedly Traded For Domantas Sabonis

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17070258_168388303_lowres
News

The Trail Blazers Have Waived A Veteran Player

20 minutes ago
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These Two Teams Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schröder

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17145079_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About The Trade Deadline Before The Nets Play The Celtics

25 minutes ago