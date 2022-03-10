Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening in Wisconsin, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bucks against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-25 record in the 66 games that they have played so far this season.

Currently, they've won five straight games, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

At home, they are 23-12 in the 35 games that they have played in Wisconsin.

Last season, they won the NBA Championship last season, and once again look like they are a legitimate contender to win it this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball