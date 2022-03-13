Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said About Klay Thompson

The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco by a score of 122-109.

Klay Thompson exploded for 38 points, six rebounds and five assists, and after the game 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about Thompson.

The clip of Antetokounmpo speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"I'm happy for Klay," Antetokounmpo said after the loss. "I'm happy for somebody that faced adversity being able to come back and play at a high level."

Thomson had made five straight All-Star games prior to missing the last two seasons due to injuries.

The Warriors advanced to 46-22 with the win, while the Bucks fell to 42-26 with the loss.

