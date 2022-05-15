Skip to main content

WATCH: Ridiculous Angle Of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Strength

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a great video of Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Boston taking on the Celtics for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.  

During the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a bucket and the Bucks shared a great angle of the play. 

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are the second seed. 

The winner of Sunday's game will head to Florida to take on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Both teams have been playing incredible during the series, as they have won each won multiple games on the road in the series.  

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns in six games, and the title was the first of Antetokounmpo's career. 

At just 27-years-old he has a long list of accomplishments such as two MVP's, Defensive Player of The Year and 2021 NBA Finals MVP. 

The Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum, who had 46 points last game, and he is on the verge of legitimate superstardom.  

  • JAYSON TATUM MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night in Wisconsin, which now forces a Game 7 on Sunday. After the big win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

