VIDEO: Inside The Bucks Locker Room After Win Over The Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a video of Brook Lopez from inside their locker room after Game 5's win against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 110-107 on Wednesday night to take Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

They now have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win in Game 6 in Wisconsin can end the series.

After the big win, the Bucks shared an awesome video of Brook Lopez in the locker room.

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions, and they are finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round, and are now one game away from returning to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Even more impressive, they have been without star shooting Khris Middleton since Game 2 of the first-round against the Bulls.

As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the east, and swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.

They will need to win Game 6 to force a Game 7 back in Boston.

