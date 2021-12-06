Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    The Milwaukee Bucks Signed An NBA Veteran
    Publish date:

    The Milwaukee Bucks Signed An NBA Veteran

    The Milwaukee Bucks have signed NBA veteran Wesley Matthews,.
    Author:

    The Milwaukee Bucks have signed NBA veteran Wesley Matthews,.

    The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they signed Wesley Matthews on Friday, and the announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.  

    Matthews is in his 13th NBA season and has played for seven NBA teams over the course of his career.  

    One of those teams was the Bucks, who he last played for during the 2019-20 season. 

    He's also played for the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Kicks, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.  

    On Saturday, Matthews played his first game of the season after signing with the Bucks, and he played 12 minutes scoring three points, grabbing one rebounding and blocking one shot. 

    The Bucks are coming off of a season where they won the NBA Championship, and are 15-9 on the season after defeating the Miami Heat 124-102. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17294678_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Signed This NBA Veteran

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17262245_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: Could The Nets And Knicks Become A Real Rivalry?

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17294700_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Lost To The Bulls

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_17292736_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Knicks And Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nuggets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Bulls

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Liked This Tweet From The Nets About Kevin Durant On Thursday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16192201_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Damian Lillard Injury Update From The Trail Blazers

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted A Photo To Instagram

    19 hours ago