Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Nets Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn against the Nets on Friday.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday evening, and for the game they will likely have their best player back in the lineup.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the Bucks last game against the Toronto Raptors due to an illness, is probable for their game against the Nets.
The status of Antetokounmpo for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Bucks lost their game agains the Raptors 117-111, but are still an impressive 25-15 in 40 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Nets, they are 24-12 on the season in 36 games, and the second seed in the east.
