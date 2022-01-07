Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn against the Nets on Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn against the Nets on Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday evening, and for the game they will likely have their best player back in the lineup.  

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the Bucks last game against the Toronto Raptors due to an illness, is probable for their game against the Nets. 

The status of Antetokounmpo for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Bucks lost their game agains the Raptors 117-111, but are still an impressive 25-15 in 40 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Nets, they are 24-12 on the season in 36 games, and the second seed in the east. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16377056_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

22 seconds ago
USATSI_17382216_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing An NBA Veteran

58 seconds ago
USATSI_17457350_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play In The Nets-Pacers Game

8 hours ago
USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Porter Jr. Tweeted After His Buzzer Beater

8 hours ago
USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said When Asked If His Stance On Getting The Vaccine Has Changed

8 hours ago
USATSI_17463505_168388303_lowres
News

Watch RJ Barrett's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Celtics

8 hours ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

8 hours ago
USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
Rumors

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

8 hours ago
USATSI_16309722_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Announced That They Have Waived A Former All-Star

8 hours ago