Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth game in a row on Wednesday night when they beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 124-115 in Wisconsin.   

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.    

Antetokounmpo went off for 43 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the win, and the Bucks have now won six games in a row.   

They are now just 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 24-12 in the 36 games that they have played at home in Wisconsin this season. 

Last season, the two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Bucks won the series in six games and then went on to win the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.  

