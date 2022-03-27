Timberwolves And Celtics Starting Lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics are playing in Massachusetts on Sunday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Celtics can be seen another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-32 record.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-28 record.

