Cavs And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game in Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing on Monday night in Ohio, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.            

The full lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Both teams missed the playoffs last season, but will both will also likely make the playoffs this season. 

The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-24 in the 60 games that they have played. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record in 61 games. 

