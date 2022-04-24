Timberwolves And Grizzlies Starting Lineups
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will play Game 4 of their first-round series on Saturday evening at Target Center in Minneapolis.
For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups.
The Grizzlies currently lead the series 2-1 after winning two straight games (one at home and one on the road).
In their last game, the Grizzlies overcame two separate 20+ point deficits, which was an incredible comeback.
The Timberwolves took Game 1 of the series last Saturday afternoon.
Game 4 will be a very important game for both teams, and the Timberwolves will want to avoid falling into 3-1 hole heading back to Memphis.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will make a serious statement in the series by having that lead.
The Timberwolves winning the game would make the series 2-2 and guarantee a Game 6 would be played back at Target Center.
The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the seventh seed.
This is the first time that the Timberwolves have been to the playoffs since 2018, while the Grizzlies lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.