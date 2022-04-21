Timberwolves And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 3

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Game 3.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of their first-round series at Target Center on Thursday evening.

For the contest, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineups for the two teams were relayed by Underdog NBA.

The series is tied up at 1-1 with the Timberwolves taking Game 1 on the road, and the Grizzlies responding with a blow out win in Game 2.

This is the first time that the Timberwolves have been in the NBA Playoffs since the 2017-18 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

In addition, the franchise has not been out of the first-round since 2004 when they had Kevin Garnett, so there is a real chance that they could make history by beating the Grizzlies.

As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Utah Jazz in just five games last season.

They finished the regular season since this year as the second best team in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and won their play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers to clinch their spot.

Related stories on NBA basketball